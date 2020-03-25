Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone update delayed

Share it:

Today we were expected to get up with a new update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and also for Warzone. However, Infinity Ward has communicated that PS4, Xbox One and PC gamers will have to wait a little longer. In this way, the patch is slightly delayed and will arrive later this week. Of course, neither IW nor Activision have confirmed a more precise date.

Remember that this is an update that, together with the new operator Talon, will add a set of new weapons for Warzone. In addition, the Khandor Hideout 6v6 map for Modern Warfare will also arrive. In any case, Talon is intended to be usable in both Modern Warfare multiplayer and Warzone.

Returning to the delay, the news has been announced by the official Infinity Ward account on Twitter (via Wccftech). This is what they said about it: "The title update scheduled for tonight is delayed and will be released in the coming days. This update includes our new Operator, Talon, new free modes and our next free multiplayer map, Khandor Hideout. Stay tuned for more details and updates on the new release date! ".

Remember that Call of Duty Warzone is now available worldwide. You can play this battle royale mode completely free of charge and on any of the three platforms on which Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is also available. From here, we will be attentive to update the information when we have a new date for the patch.