Entertainment

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone to offer double XP this weekend

March 31, 2020
Add Comment
Lisa Durant
2 Min Read
Share it:

We are living in days in which many companies are offering free games so that we can better pass the confinement in which we find ourselves at the moment. But if you are one of those players who regularly plays a very specific title, there may also be promotions for you. Especially if you are a regular Call of Duty player.

Or more specifically Modern Warfare and Warzone, the new – and free – battle royale. The fact is that Activision has announced that this next weekend it will offer bonuses to all the players that go through the multiplayer of those games. That way, you can enjoy double XP for a total of three days.

It is certainly great news (via Gamingbolt) for those who want to improve their stats before the second season of Modern Warfare ends. In any case, the double XP weekend will begin on Friday, April 3 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and will end on Monday, April 6 at the same time.

In addition, these bonuses affect both the level progression, which will be double through the Battle Pass, and the possibility of gaining double XP and double weapon XP. Therefore, it is also a good way to level up weapons along the way to earn the Damascus camouflage. Remember also that the third season begins on April 7, so the details of it should arrive later this week or, at the latest, on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Without moving from the saga, but speaking of other current issues, remember that the arrival of the remastering of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has recently been leaked through the Store. While we wait for it to officially hit the market (it should be today), remember that you can watch the trailer here.

READ:  This would have been the 'Spider-Man' by James Cameron

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.