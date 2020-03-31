Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Warzone to offer double XP this weekend

Share it:

We are living in days in which many companies are offering free games so that we can better pass the confinement in which we find ourselves at the moment. But if you are one of those players who regularly plays a very specific title, there may also be promotions for you. Especially if you are a regular Call of Duty player.

Or more specifically Modern Warfare and Warzone, the new – and free – battle royale. The fact is that Activision has announced that this next weekend it will offer bonuses to all the players that go through the multiplayer of those games. That way, you can enjoy double XP for a total of three days.

It is certainly great news (via Gamingbolt) for those who want to improve their stats before the second season of Modern Warfare ends. In any case, the double XP weekend will begin on Friday, April 3 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) and will end on Monday, April 6 at the same time.

In addition, these bonuses affect both the level progression, which will be double through the Battle Pass, and the possibility of gaining double XP and double weapon XP. Therefore, it is also a good way to level up weapons along the way to earn the Damascus camouflage. Remember also that the third season begins on April 7, so the details of it should arrive later this week or, at the latest, on Monday, April 6, 2020.

Double XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X Battle Pass tier progression are coming to Modern Warfare and Warzone later this week. START: April 3rd at 10 AM PDT

Without moving from the saga, but speaking of other current issues, remember that the arrival of the remastering of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has recently been leaked through the Store. While we wait for it to officially hit the market (it should be today), remember that you can watch the trailer here.