Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and the killer chair that is causing casualties

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

If we had published this news a few days ago, more than one would have doubted its veracity, because of the Day of the Holy Innocents. But we can assure you that it is completely true. There is a killer chair that is causing casualties inside Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. And if you still do not know it is because, most likely, you still have not encountered her.

Obviously it is a simple mistake. But one that implies the instant death of the player if he collides with said chair. A model that, for more inri, is not even a gaming chair. The discovery was made by the Reddit user dfblh54. And below you can see a small video with a "curious" demonstration on your part.

It is a chair that you can locate all on the St. Petograd map. Although to tell the truth, we should say chairs, in the plural. Basically because it seems that all the hotel chairs on that map are cursed. After the discovery, the Kotaku media wanted to investigate a little more, to see if the error occurs or not in different game modes.

You can commit death on the spinny chairs on St. Petrograd from r / modernwarfare

The conclusion reached was evident: death by chair also lurks in game modes such as Free-For-All or Team Deathmatch. So you know, better be careful and not sit down to relax for a while between shots.

On the other hand, if you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare during the next few days, remember that snowball fights and Drop Zone are still available among other events and details related to the Christmas campaasapland.

Sources: Kotaku / Reddit