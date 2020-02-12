Call of Duty Modern Warfare: all the news of Season 2

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Call of Duty Modern Warfare expands with new content from the second season, full of free multiplayer maps, modes and weapons available for all players.

Throughout the second season, players on all platforms can continue to fight alongside their favorite operators both in new maps and in some of the most loved by fans that are re-proposed, try new challenges and rewards, limited-time game mode and playlists. Also, with the second season starting today, the Battle Pass system it includes all new content and players can unlock up to two new functional weapons, 300 COD points, phone cards and more for free simply by playing. Those who want to take their game to a whole new level with the ability to get over 170 items can also purchase the second season Battle Pass for 1,000 Call of Duty points and unlock up to 100 levels of new content.

"The response of the community to Modern Warfare has been incredible since launch and we are excited to bring back some legendary maps and an iconic and much loved Modern Warfare character like Ghost"said Patrick Kelly, Co-Studio Head and Creative Director of Infinity Ward."We are committed to continuously feeding the fun by introducing more and more content for everyone and we can't wait for the players to experience what will come with the second season."

Picking up where history left off earlier, in the second season Coalition and Alliance forces must put aside their differences and work together to avoid a catastrophic nuclear disaster and find out where Al-Qatala took a Soviet nuclear warhead. . The second season presents a constant flow of new content for all players, with additional content and new playlists that will be released weekly.

New multiplayer maps: in Rust, a beloved multiplayer map that returns from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, players embark on intense and frantic fighting in an oil field in the middle of the desert. In the brand new Atlas Superstore, players set foot in the warehouse of a large shopping center conquered by Al-Qatala forces with a unique view. The Khandor Hideout map will arrive later in the season, with an isolated desert suitable for versatile tactics and different game styles that will turn into the battlefield.

New Earth War map: in Zhokov Boneyard, a large airplane landfill in Verdansk, speed through the buildings with a tank, find the ideal sniper position or escape by adopting a run and shoot attitude.

New Clash Maps: The Rust map, a Modern Warfare classic, will also be available as a map in the Clash mode, offering a new scenario for intense close-up 2v2 games. On the Bazaar map, available later in the season, experience a tense gunfight in a narrow section of Urzikstan's streets.

New multiplayer modes: The Gunfight tournament returns with players who enter the 2v2 knockout battle and fight for prizes. In addition, all fans can play like the pros in the playlist with the rules of the Call of Duty League. Later in the second season, additional modes will be available, including the beloved Demolition, which pits two teams against each other with the aim of attacking or destroying the places of the explosion.

New Trials: Four new tests will be included in the second season to allow players to test their skills and earn up to three stars in the ranking and XP points. In Race, get on an ATV and master the course aiming for the fastest time. In Pitcher, practice throwing skills by throwing lethal objects at a target. In Gun Course 3.0, hone your decision making and take out the enemy as you face waves of hostile enemies mixed in with civilians. In Clear the Area 2.0, find and eliminate all enemies in the operations area as quickly as possible

Players who own the second season Battle Pass will come immediately rewarded with the release of the iconic and beloved special forces operator Simon "Ghost" Riley, playable in all multiplayer modes and in Special Operations, together with access to even more weapon projects, XP tokens, operator skins, challenges and watches. In addition, players who reach level 100 will have unlocked a total of 1,300 COD points which can be used to collect even more interesting content in the Store.

The Battle Pass Bundle, which includes 20 level jumps to instantly unlock new equipment and speed up progress, is also available for those who wish to access the same earnable content. In addition to the Battle Pass, during the second season players can also acquire even more content from the Modern Warfare Store, including two new operators, all new customization items from the Call of Duty League, projects, operator skins and more through various store packages.