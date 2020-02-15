Call of Duty Modern Warfare: a video shows us the battle royale tutorial

Share it:

With the latest update of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and its clues scattered around the menus, it is clear that the launch of what would seem to be called COD WarZone, or the battle royale, is now imminent. In the last minutes a video has also been published, probably the work of the dataminer, which shows the tutorial of the mode.

In fact, the video shows what appears to be a non-definitive version of the game and, in all probability, was recorded by some user who managed to use the files contained in the last update and to unlock what is currently the "Top Secret" mode. visible in the main menu. Unfortunately it is not possible to see a real game but only a part of the tutorial, which highlights some of the new mechanics of the Modern Warfare battle royale. One of the most interesting aspects concerns the presence of custom classes just like in classic multiplayer modes, in fact in the video you can see how it is possible to interact with a supply and then decide which of your own classes to select. As in many other games of this type, moreover, it seems that weapons have different levels of rarity and probably their color depends on the quantity and quality of accessories fitted. No less important is the mechanics through which players will be able accumulate money to spend on armor, accessories and kill streak, which will therefore also be present in the battle royale and cannot be activated by simply killing the other users in series. As for money, the video shows that there are areas of the map full of bills and other valuables that, once collected, will inflate the player's wallet. In the movie we can also notice what the appearance of weapons and accessories around the map will be, which will be collected to enhance our arsenal.

Waiting to get our hands on this mode, which according to some well-informed users could arrive at any moment and in conjunction with the publication of a trailer (in full Apex Legends style), we remind you that it is now possible to create the clan in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.