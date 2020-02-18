Call of Duty Modern Warfare: A new Clash bug infuriates players

Share it:

If you are part of the players who appreciate the Clash mode of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, know that one particular bugs present in the game could ruin the game and lead to defeat without you being able to react in any way.

The problem is present only in the 2-on-2 mode of the shooter and it is not yet clear what the causes of its activation are. Once the problem has occurred, one of the players assumes the ability to move before the countdown that we find at the beginning of each round reaches zero, so as to give him all the time to reach the opposite side of the arena and take out the their opponents who can simply watch their enemy act undisturbed. To make this problem even more serious, of which you can see a video at the bottom of the news, is the fact that it can also occur in the middle of a game of the mode Tournament. For those who do not know what we are talking about, the Tournament is a particular competitive mode introduced last week and which allows 16 pairs of players to compete in the Clash mode to receive Experience Points, Emblems, Pendants and exclusive Projects.

Waiting for Infinity Ward to announce that it has found a solution to the problem, we remind you that the rumors that the arrival of the battle royale of Call of Duty Modern Warfare is scheduled for tomorrow are increasingly insistent.