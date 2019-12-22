Call of Duty Modern Warfare: a multiplayer glitch shows us the Battle Royale map

Share it:

Despite the many new features of COD Modern Warfare Season1, the Infinity Ward guys have not yet confirmed or denied the rumors about the arrival of the Battle Royale mode. Still, several users claim to have discovered the map using a multiplayer glitch.

For example, from the Reddit community, a member of the famous forum has published a video that confirms the rumors of the discovery of the glitch and demonstrates, moreover, how simple it can be to activate it and use it to take a peek at theBattle Royale setting.

To do this, the redditor claims he simply had to enter a private game in the Vacant multiplayer map and spawn the free camera that manages the Spectator mode: in doing so, it would be possible to detach from the game action of the official map and head towards the nearby area which, presumably, will host the battles of the COD Modern Warfare Battle Royale module.

The short video made by the user testifies to the enormous dimensions of the scenario and even allows us to observe its most important architectural structures, albeit with slightly sketched polygonal models and with poorly defined textures. According to the latest leaks, the Battle Royale mode of Call of Duty Modern Warfare should host battles with ben 200 players simultaneously. All this, through the deployment of troops to be carried out in 15 different areas of the map which, similarly to what happened with Blackout in Black Ops 4, will be inspired by the missions of the main campaigns and the multiplayer settings of the previous Call of Duty chapters related to " series "of Modern Warfare.