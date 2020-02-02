Call of Duty Modern Warfare: a bug makes invisible thanks to COD League skins

Share it:

In the last hours, in a similar way to what was seen in FIFA 20 and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege, it is possible to buy in Modern Warfare packages of skins and emblems inspired by the various teams that will participate in the Call of Duty League and, apparently, some of these costumes allow for become invisible thanks to a bug.

It appears in fact that using the operator Bale with one of the costumes obtained by purchasing the COD League packages it is possible to become invisible to the eyes of the other players. At a certain distance, in fact, the weapon and the entire body of the player with the exception of his head vanish into thin air, therefore making it almost impossible for the opponent to be able to locate him and take him out. Although the latest Call of Duty Modern Warfare patch does not contain references to this bug and points almost exclusively to solving Earth War problems and weakening M4A1 and MP5, the solution to this problem is likely to arrive in the next few hours or, at most , in the update next week.

In the meantime, we remind you that the first season is coming to an end and, according to the latest rumors, Ghost could be the protagonist of Call of Duty Modern Warfare Season 2.