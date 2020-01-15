Call of Duty Modern Warfare: 3v3 Clash is available, here are all the new playlists

Share it:

Punctual as always, Infinity Ward has updated the weekly playlists of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and, starting this evening, the owners of the first person shooter will be able to jump into the fray thanks to a series of new modes.

The highlight of the week is the arrival of the 3 on 3 clash. Unlike the classic version and the one proposed last week, which included head-to-head matches between two players, this time each team will consist of three different users. As usual, each round does not allow respawn and the team that takes home six rounds wins. Another novelty is the particular playlist also entitled in the Italian version of the game "Same day delivery", or a combination of the game modes that are called Cranked and Drop Zone.

To take the place of Shipment 24/7, a highly appreciated playlist by players in which completing missions and challenges was a breeze, returns Shoot House 24/7. As usual, choosing this playlist 24/7 will take you to play always on the same map but in different ways, among which we find Domain, Headquarters, Confirmed Killing and Team Deathmatch.

At the moment there are no advances on the news coming next week and on any days of Double Experience Points for the seasonal pass or for weapons. However, it cannot be excluded that some event in this sense may also arrive this time next Friday and end in the late afternoon of the following Monday.

Speaking of news, we remind you that the developers have promised that Call of Duty Modern Warfare will shortly update itself with extra slots for custom classes.