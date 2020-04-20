Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 will also have a remaster according to an insider

Share it:

After Activision has already released the remasters of the first Modern Warfare (also known as Call of Duty 4 at the time) and Modern Warfare 2, it is not unreasonable that Modern Warfare 3 Be the next to receive a review for PS4, Xbox One and PC.

And according to a reputable insider, that is exactly what will happen. What's more, according to the information it manages, MW2 and MW3 would be finished from 2018, only that Activision decided to delay them for very specific and unexpected reasons. Here we tell you all the details.

First of all, it should be said that the information comes from the insider TheGamingRevolution (via GameRant), which is specialized in the Call of Duty saga and whose information is fully correct in recent times. In this case, the news has been given through a video published on his YouTube account. You can see it lower.

On the other hand, TheGamingRevolution ensures that both MW2 and MW3 were delayed in their day due to the Dallas shooting. Something that could be understandable, considering that both titles contain some somewhat controversial missions due to their violent content. Also, the information would be supported by the fact that certain art from Modern Warfare 2 Remastered mentions 2018 as the date.

In addition, it is also important to mention that according to information from the well-known insider, the remaster would once again have a temporary exclusivity for PS4. And although it does not specify how long it would be, it is likely to be of very limited duration, as has happened with MW2.

Lastly, remember that this particular installment quickly became one of the best-selling games ever, surpassing even the success of previous installments. Without going any further, in the first hours on sale, it managed to place more than 6.5 million copies between the United States and the United Kingdom.