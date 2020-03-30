Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered will arrive tomorrow according to the PlayStation Store

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In case the appearance of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2: Remastered In Korea's age rating system and our PEGI wasn't enough of an indication of Activision's next move with its flagship franchise, last week we had news about an impending release of its campaasapland mode. Now we have certainty, judging by the leak that has taken place in the German PS Store.

As echoed by our Millennium colleagues, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaasapland Remastered will launch tomorrow March 31, 2020 at a price of € 24.99. Before knocking down the web, it has even been possible to see some first images that we share below and that are a sample of some of the improvements that it will include: improved textures, new animations, real-time rendering, lighting, HDR and more.

It should be remembered that its predecessor, Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare, also launched its campaasapland first as a pre-order bonus for Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare and later received its multiplayer. Modern Warfare 2 is one of the most loved and sold installments of Activision's golden egg hen, so the step of receiving the multi later would seem natural, although at the moment we can play some of its maps in Call of Duty : Modern Warfare (2019).

Apparently, the owners of this game will have a series of bonuses if they add Modern Warfare 2 to their games library:

Original Ghost skin

2 weapon plans for the Gunsmith

Weapon trinket

1x running animation

Emotes

Animated business card

Emblem

2 level ups for the Season 2 Battle Pass

Launched in 2008, Modern Warfare 2 was developed by Infinity Ward following the events of Call of Duty 4 and including "Nothing Russian", one of the most violent and controversial levels in video game history.