Call of Duty Mobile: the Gulag map finally arrives

Call of Duty Mobile season 7 started a few weeks with huge success but with a lack. What happened to the Gulag map? Promised by the developers and never published, one of the most loved maps by COD Warzone players is about to arrive.

Gulag will arrive on Call of Duty Mobile by the end of this week, presumably Thursday June 25 or Friday June 26, since Activision has never published content over the weekend. Together with Gulag the new 2v2 multiplayer mode, also this request loudly from the community.

We remind you that the Call of Duty Mobile Midsummer Madness is now underway, the summer event celebrates the new season with various rewards including an exclusive armor inspired by summer with a wreath of flowers, a new image of a skull covered with flowers, a peaceful summer meadow with flowers and a threatening skull as a business card.

Activision plans to release many more content for Call of Duty Mobile, the game it features over 100 million downloads not only has it conquered COD enthusiasts by expanding to a much wider audience, reaching discreet success also in the eSports world, with the first official tournaments and competitions.