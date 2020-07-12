Call of Duty Mobile: Season 8 The Forge kicks off, all the news

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Activision announced the launch of the Call of Duty Mobile season 8: The Forge introduces a lot of content including the return of the Highrise map from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Jaggernaut mode, a brand new Battle Pass, events and much more.

Also noteworthy are the new seasonal challenges, the Katana skill for operators, new characters, the Days of Summer, Solstice Awakened events and the new Safe House in Battle Royale.

COD Mobile The Forge

New Highrise multiplayer map

New Battle Royale Safehouse area

The Battle Pass of Season 8 The Forge

New Juggernaut 5vs1 mode

Events Days of Summer, Solstice Awakened

New Operator Skill – Katana

New seasonal challenges

New merchandise now available in the shop

UI updates, weapon stabilization and gameplay optimization

Call of Duty Mobile has totaled 250 million players on iOS and Android since the end of last year, becoming in fact one of the most downloaded titles in recent months and also having a good success in the competitive sector, with eSports tournaments and competitions that are slowly taking hold internationally.