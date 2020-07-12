Technology

Call of Duty Mobile: Season 8 The Forge kicks off, all the news

July 11, 2020
Add Comment
Garry
1 Min Read
Share it:

Activision announced the launch of the Call of Duty Mobile season 8: The Forge introduces a lot of content including the return of the Highrise map from Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2, Jaggernaut mode, a brand new Battle Pass, events and much more.

Also noteworthy are the new seasonal challenges, the Katana skill for operators, new characters, the Days of Summer, Solstice Awakened events and the new Safe House in Battle Royale.

COD Mobile The Forge

  • New Highrise multiplayer map
  • New Battle Royale Safehouse area
  • The Battle Pass of Season 8 The Forge
  • New Juggernaut 5vs1 mode
  • Events Days of Summer, Solstice Awakened
  • New Operator Skill – Katana
  • New seasonal challenges
  • New merchandise now available in the shop
  • UI updates, weapon stabilization and gameplay optimization

Call of Duty Mobile has totaled 250 million players on iOS and Android since the end of last year, becoming in fact one of the most downloaded titles in recent months and also having a good success in the competitive sector, with eSports tournaments and competitions that are slowly taking hold internationally.

READ:  Injustice Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition free forever on PS4, Xbox One and PC

Share it:

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to lisadurantks @ gmail.com
. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.