Call of Duty Mobile: Season 3 has officially started

Activision has officially started the third season of Call of Duty Mobile: the new season brings as a dowry lots of content and updates for one of the most popular mobile games of recent times on iOS and Android.

Among the novelties now available we mention the Battle Pass with new rewardsand, the Scrapyard multiplayer map, new limited-time game modes, changes to the Battle Royale map and a new class and improvements to the interface and other technical aspects.

Call of Duty Mobile Season 3 New

New Battle Pass with new rewards

New multiplayer maps: Scrapyard at launch and more later

New time-limited game modes

Battle Royale – 20 v 20

Multiplayer: Rapid Fire

Ranking of the new season with new rewards

Items from the Python Camo and Black Ops II series

Changes to the Battle Royale map

New class of Battle Royale

New operator skill – H.I.V.E.

New Scorestreak – XS1 Goliath

Added Call of Duty account link

Various UI updates, weapon balance and game optimizations

Call of Duty Mobile is the best Android game of 2019 for Google, the game has grossed over 87 million dollars in the first 60 days of presence on the market from the App Store and Google Play, respectable numbers that testify to the good success of COD Mobile all over the world.