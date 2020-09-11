Call of Duty Mobile: Season 10 begins with the characters of the other CODs

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10, entitled The Hunt, full of new content such as characters from other episodes of the saga, new maps, modes and much more.
In Season 10: The Hunt you are called to track down Makarov with the new Battle Pass and the new content, with characters from the other Call of Duty chapters as Mace and Mara. The iconic maps also arrive in Call of Duty Mobile Terminal di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 e Pine di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, in addition to many other contents.
Season 10: The Hunt of Call of Duty Mobile
- Two new maps – Terminal (MP), Pine (Clash)
- A new class in Battle Royale – Hacker
- New Specialties – High Alert
- New functional weapons – Echo Shotgun
- New skill for the Operator – Equalizer
- Two new modes – Headquarters, Hardcore
- The Battle Pass of Season 10: The Hunt – New characters, weapons, items and more
- Marquee Event – Caccia a Makarov
- New seasonal challenges
- New merchandise now available in the shop
- Various UI updates, weapon stabilization and gameplay optimization.
Call of Duty Mobile is available in free-to-play format on both Android and iOS.