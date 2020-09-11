Call of Duty Mobile: Season 10 begins with the characters of the other CODs

The Call of Duty: Mobile Season 10, entitled The Hunt, full of new content such as characters from other episodes of the saga, new maps, modes and much more.

In Season 10: The Hunt you are called to track down Makarov with the new Battle Pass and the new content, with characters from the other Call of Duty chapters as Mace and Mara. The iconic maps also arrive in Call of Duty Mobile Terminal di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 e Pine di Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, in addition to many other contents.

Season 10: The Hunt of Call of Duty Mobile

Two new maps – Terminal (MP), Pine (Clash)

A new class in Battle Royale – Hacker

New Specialties – High Alert

New functional weapons – Echo Shotgun

New skill for the Operator – Equalizer

Two new modes – Headquarters, Hardcore

The Battle Pass of Season 10: The Hunt – New characters, weapons, items and more

Marquee Event – Caccia a Makarov

New seasonal challenges

New merchandise now available in the shop

Various UI updates, weapon stabilization and gameplay optimization.

Call of Duty Mobile is available in free-to-play format on both Android and iOS.