Call of Duty Mobile premieres its third season: all the details, date and trailer

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare may be making great headlines, but the adaptation of the Activision saga to mobile terminals has not fallen short. The title, developed by Tencent Games, has welcomed Season 3. In a press release, the American company has revealed the main details of what we can expect from Call of Duty Mobile during the next months. When does it start? On January 22, although the events will take place from the 16.

These are the news of Call of Duty Mobile

So things are expected new rewards, maps and game modes. Changes in mode are raised Battle Royale and new skills are outlined on the horizon. The developers have also worked on improving the user interface and balancing weapons, as well as opening the possibility of linking with the Call of Duty account. Here are all the details:

New season for the Battle Pass, with new rewards

New multiplayer maps: Scrapyard in launch, other news later

New game modes, for a limited time

Battle Royale 20 v 20

Multiplayer Rapid Fire

New raking system, with new rewards

Incorporation of the Python Camo series, as well as Black Ops II articles

Changes in Battle Royale mode

New class in Battle Royale

New skill Operator H.I.V.E.

New reward XS1 Goliath

Link to the personal Call of Duty account

User interface updates, weapon balancing and gameplay optimization

Call of Duty Mobile is a title free-to-play available on both Android and devices with iOS operating system. The game maintains the essence of the saga, as it shares similar mechanics and bet on gender again shooter in first person. Meanwhile, Infinity Ward continues to fix and add news to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, available on PS4, Xbox One and PC since last October 2018. Its first season will last until February.

Source | Activision (press release)