Call of Duty Mobile: Midsummer Madness arrives, bonuses and free gifts for everyone

From today until June 23rd Call of Duty Mobile Celebrate the arrival of summer with the new Midsummer Madness timed event, available only for a few days on iPhone and Android.

Midsummer Madness allows you to get various rewards and rewards like armor inspired by summer with a wreath of flowers, image of a skull covered with flowers, a peaceful summer meadow with flowers and a threatening skull as a business card.

The event is already active and available on all mobile platforms and will last as mentioned funtil June 23rd, certainly a good opportunity to celebrate the end of spring and the arrival of the hottest season of the year, which will see Activision continue to support Call of Duty Mobile with new events and content.

In mid-June Activision launched Call of Duty Mobile Season 7 which has already met with some success involving millions of players, new content is expected in the coming weeks, at the moment the publisher has not drawn up a plan for the next updates, so we are waiting to find out more about COD Mobile's summer and autumn news.