Call of Duty Mobile enters Season 9: here are the news of Conquista

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

In the impatient expectation of fans for the announcement of Call of Duty 2020 in Warzone, the leaders of Activision look to the oceanic audience of players on iOS and Android systems to confirm the departure of Conquista, the Season 9 of Call of Duty Mobile.

The new update that celebrates the start of Conquest brings a whole series of additional content and changes to theCOD Mobile gaming experience: Among the most interesting surprises, we mention for example the introduction of the new function of the Weapons Master, the weapon class of Tactical Rifles and the Shipment 1944 map, as well as a new Specialty, a lethal equipment and an update of the Battle Royale map.

With Season 9 of Call of Duty Mobile, a new space is then found Battle Pass system with tons of content to access through both the free levels and the progression of the Premium levels, with bonuses that will range from weapon skins to new characters.

As for Weapons Master, Tencent and TiMi Studio describe it as a feature that adds an additional level of customization for all weapons, thanks to the possibility of using more than 50 accessories and 20 new sights for the 60 levels of equipment, through which to improve the capabilities of each element of the arsenal at your disposal.

Of particular interest are the additions related to Amplified specialty, the Termite as a seasonal challenge, i Projects to be used in the Master of Arms system, the mobile reinterpretation of the Shipment map 1944 and adding new locations to the Battle Royale map of COD Mobile, with scenarios such as Outpost, Dormitory, Radar Base and Campsites. Check out the Call of Duty Mobile Season 9 presentation video and tell us what you think of these innovations introduced by Activision for its blockbuster shooter for iOS and Android systems.