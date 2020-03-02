Call of Duty: Mobile: Activision will eliminate zombie mode

Share it:

When a game has a huge success, this is the rare time that title loses content. And much less if it is a game as a service, in which the opposite is often the case (constantly expanding its possibilities).

That is why the decision that Activision has taken with Call of Duty: Mobile. More specifically, announced its intention to completely eliminate the zombie mode of the game.

The fact is that the editor has explained that the Zombie mode does not have sufficient quality to preserve it. In fact, according to Activision, it was user criticism that led them to make this decision. In any case, the mode can still be enjoyed, until next March 25, 2020, which is the day chosen for its elimination. This is what Activision said about it: "After a thorough evaluation, we inform you that the zombie mode will be removed on March 25.".

On the other hand, it should be remembered that this game mode was released last November, so it has only been two months since it came to Android and iOS devices (Iphone and Ipad). However, what seems to have bothered the users the most is the justification of Activision in stating that at all times they presented the mode as something that arrived for a limited time.

But to calm the waters, it should be said that Activision has also taken advantage of the statement (we via VGC) to confirm that they do not rule out recovering this mode for the future.

This is what they have said about it: "The second map, Nacht Der Untoten, is also not published in the global version. However we want to add that both the mode and Nacht Der Untoten will return to the game once we are able to guarantee its quality, but for now, we want to focus on multiplayer , battle royale or ranked mode. ".

Sources: VGC / Reddit