Call of Duty League: one month before the start, the competitive format changes

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The brand new franchise of the most popular fps in the world, in addition to the news announced during these months, will also be able to count on a tournament based format during each stage. The new idea should start from the second week of the championship, which will see the twelve franchises fly to London.

The league commissioner, Johanna Faries, stated that the format is "familiar to the Call of Duty esports heritage with a fresh twist in the context of the championship franchise facility". The model thus reworked will also have the new points system which should make everything more exciting and spectacular to follow.

Faries explained in an interview with Sports Illustrated the reasoning behind the change: "… the tournaments were strongly desired by the community. So we worked day and night to create a new version of the league with a format that can be loved by everyone … It took a while, but it was nice to be able to "give" this news to our fans during the Christmas holidays. We can't wait to start in January".

We can't wait to find out how the competitive Call of Duty has evolved and what the 2020 season will hold for us.