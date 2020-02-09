Call of Duty League: James, of Chelsea, will play in the Hype Battle of the London stage

Share it:

The very young Chelsea player, Reece James will play this weekend in the Celebrity Hype Battle 2v2, before the start of the London stage of the Call of Duty League, this afternoon, a tournament that will be hosted in the home of the Royal Raven, at the Copper Box arena.

in showmatch 2v2 The Dutch DJ boss of progressive will also participate Nicky Romero, Matthew "Skrapz"Marshall and Bradley"wuskin"Marshall, twin brothers who play with the London franchise, Royal Ravens.

James, a twenty-year-old Chelsea full-back, in addition to being born and raised in the youth team of London and being a great video game fan, has recently become, among other things, the youngest Chelsea player to score in the Champions League.

Apparently the boy plays a Call of Duty from Modern Warfare 2, since he was 12 years old.

In addition to the showmatch that will certainly give great spectacle to the paying public, eight of the twelve Call of Duty League franchises will compete in a very intense two days, with a real tournament (format that has not failed to raise several controversies) smeared in two days, up to the crowning of the stage champion.