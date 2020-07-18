Call of Duty League earthquake: after the Momo scandal, he also leaves another caster

Share it:

Another Call of Duty League caster, Ben “BensonBowie confirmed that he no longer has any relationship with Activision or the championship.

In a Tweet of July 14, Benson announced that he would no longer play his role in Activision and in the CDL, but he couldn't say more. However, Bowie also claimed that last week "it was the best week of my life, without a doubt", and promised more information soon.

The resignation of the caster follows those of the removal of the colleague Philip "Momo" Whitfield, fired because of inappropriate messages sent to several girls who then reported him. While Benson himself has not confirmed the reason for his separation from CDL, a post on Reddit seems to give rise to rumors that he was fired for reasons similar to Momo's. As usual Rod "Slasher"Breslau caught us, declaring in a podcast that another caster would be fired for reasons similar to those of the Momo case, immediately sparking speculation and conjecture in the community.

The Reddit post, however, seems to have been written by Emilia Rose, Call of Duty pro player, already in the center of the storm to be one of the girls who came forward against Momo. Even though she claims she didn't report Benson, she says that the latter "he was fired from CDL for reasons similar to Momo's".

Benson was one of the main protagonists of the competitive history of Call of Duty: he has been a caster since 2013, in addition to working as a commentator also in the sports field.