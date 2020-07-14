Technology

Call of Duty League: do you accidentally reveal the dates of the World Championship?

It appears that the dates of the final event of the competitive season of Call of Duty were accidentally revealed at the beginning of the New York event stream.

The Championship has always been the most important event of the competitive year of call of Duty and, for this 2020, the teams will compete to take home a share of the prize pool of about 4.2 million dollars. Ai only winners will go $ 2 million.

Activision recently confirmed that the Call of Duty League playoffs, including the Championship, will be held online this year due to the global health situation. Despite this, the exact dates had not yet been announced.

If the information turns out to be true, the Championship 2020 will take place from Saturday 29 August to Sunday 30 August. An event of rather short duration, therefore: just two days.

Activision has not yet confirmed these dates, although the month of August still seems to be the only fixed point of the discussion. The Championship 2020 will include all twelve teams of the alloy, combined in a double elimination bracket.

