Call of Duty League: connectivity problems undermine the playoffs, players in revolt

The Call of Duty League, after a rather difficult season that brought the entire championship online, has entered the full playoffs, albeit suffering from more than a few connectivity issue which has sparked quite a few controversies.

In particular, in the series between the London Royal Ravens and the Toronto Ultra, the player of the Ravens Trei “Zer0“Morris had serious connection problems, so much so that he was expelled from the game. The Ravens were forced to play 4 on 5 while they were leading in the series.

The lack of a player (and a replacement) could not lead to anything good and actually the Ravens lost the series 3 to 1. What happened to the Ravens is not the first episode of these playoffs: already on Wednesday the connectivity problems have plagued the correct conduct of the final phase of the championship (which will lead to the world championships at the end of August).

During a match on Wednesday, OpTic Gaming – Los Angeles Guerrillas player Kenny “Kuavo“Williams walked out of the game, leading the OpTics to lose the map.

Brandon “Dashy“Otel, the OpTic benchman, managed to take over in time and lead the team to win the series.

Unfortunately, in the competition there is neither a pause nor a reboot of the match; not even a possible rematch, according to the regulation. Needless to say, players have reacted in a not exactly calm way, especially due to the fact that in a few days the World Cup will put on the plate nearly five million dollars and the teams rightfully want to play this great opportunity.