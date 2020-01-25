Call of Duty League and PlayStation: the partnership continues in view of PS5

Share it:

With a shared message on social media, the organizers of the Call of Duty League and Sony strengthen their alliance and prepare for the arrival of the new COD on PlayStation 5.

What unites the announcement of the renewed partnership with the next generation of the Black monolith it is in fact the absence of any numerical reference on the PlayStation logo present in the image accompanying the message on the Twitter profile of the Call of Duty League.

The organizing committee of the new championship of COD thus seems to suggest that the alliance with Sony will not only concern the events of the Call of Duty League (and related) Challengers) to be played in the coming months on Call of Duty Modern Warfare PS4 servers, but also those that will involve fans of the series on PlayStation 5.

Moreover, we already know that the rumored Call of Duty 2020 is a project under development at the Activision studios of Treyarch, which will continue to have ineSport is in the competitive multiplayer scene its polar star and which, according to the Californian developers themselves, may not have jetpacks. At this point we just have to wait for the official announcement of the next chapter of the Activision shooter and the complete program of eSport events that will involve the participants and spectators of the new Call of Duty League.