Call of Duty League: a few days before the start, the rule set changes again

The Call of Duty League will officially begin in ten days, when the twelve franchises will meet for the first time in Minnesota, in the home of the Minnesota Rokkr. A few days after the debut, however, uncertainty still remains for the competitive format.

The organizing committee of the new Call of Duty championship is in fact making some last minute changes to the competitive rule set. Several map removals and some object restrictions have been announced in the official rules.

The changes, however, appear to have been taken in agreement with professional players, who seem to have advised on what to remove and what, instead, to keep. A practice that has now become common, as this helps professional players to prepare well in advance to reach the maximum of their skills at the appointment.

The maps removed from the map pool are as follows: Rammaza (Hardpoint); St Pedrograd (Domination); Azhir Cave (Search & Destroy); Hackney Yard (Search & Destroy). The objects, however, are: Lasers; Quickfix & Hardline; Decoy Grenade.

Now, as far as maps and game modes are concerned, there are some last minute controversies. According to the official rules, as we have just said, Rammaza Hardpoint and St. Petrograd Domination will be removed.

However, some pro players have claimed that it is not correct information. Apparently, the Call of Duty League committee made a mistake in removing some maps from Hardpoint and Domination modes. In all probability, the advice of the professionals was followed only in part, then proceeding independently.

In short, a few days before the start of the first season of the new Call of Duty League, uncertainty still reigns.