Call of Duty confirmed for autumn 2020 but who is in charge of development?

During the last meeting with shareholders, Activision confirmed that a new Call of Duty will be released in autumn 2020, however it is not clear at the moment who is at the helm of the development, the company has in fact not revealed any details in this regard.

Following the rotation of the last few years, Call of Duty 2020 should be entrusted to Sledgehammer Games, a studio that launched Call Of Duty WWII in 2017, in 2018 it was the turn of Treyarch with Call of Duty Black Ops 4 while in 2019 COD was developed by Infinity Ward (Call of Duty Modern Warfare). But will things go exactly like this?

This is a rather particular situation because during the conference call in early February Activision Blizzard has always announced the study committed to the game. According to some reports from last year, the new Call of Duty will be developed by Treyarch as Sledgehammer Games would have failed to present a strong enough idea. Sledgehammer and Raven Software would be handling the single player campaign with Treyarch working on multiplayer, however it is only unconfirmed speculation.

We will certainly know more between spring and summer, Call of Duty 2020 is expected in the autumn presumably on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X.