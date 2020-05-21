Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War would be the title of the 2020 installment

Share it:

Evidence from various sources assures that Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War It will be the name that will receive this year’s installment, developed by Treyarch, which is the studio traditionally in charge of this saga within the franchise.

The name has been revealed by Okami on Twitter and it would not be the first leak that this user, who is already known for often having privileged information on the projects of the Call of Duty brand.

On the other hand, sources from Eurogamer verify the name of the game and assure that this will be the title that we see on the cover, thus traveling until the years of the Cold War in this game whose saga has already taken us past, present, and future in its many deliveries.

Obviously the cover art used by Okami is that of Call of Duty: Black Ops, but this does not prevent the user from doing it again and anticipating Activision’s plans to officially present the game.

We usually know each installment of the franchise before E3 in general, that is why we hope that it will be a matter of days (maybe what hours?) That the people in charge of the franchise will pronounce themselves and let us know what we can expect from a game that comes in one of the strangest moments of the Call of Duty trajectory.

Last year’s installment, signed by Infinity Ward, came to do almost everything right. They had a traditional and spectacular campaign, ample multiplayer that renounced the paid contents in favor of a battle pass, a battle royale mode that was released this year as a free and independent game eating part of the market and even a cooperative mode with missions Specials that are updated, like all other multiplayer aspects of the title, every few weeks. Treyarch has a hard time living up to it, but they have already proven they know what they do on many occasions.