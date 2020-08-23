Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: unveiled the official artwork of the new shooter

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the recent announcement and pending the full presentation that will take place next week, Activision has released the official cover for the new one Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.

The reveal of the new artwork of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War it took place through the official Call of Duty social pages by Treyarch and was accompanied by a short line of text that reads: “Time goes by, the danger is real“followed by the full submission date which is set for next August 26th, when the latest chapter of the famous shooter will be revealed with a evento in-game in Call of Duty: Warzone, in the Verdansk area.

In short, another piece of the puzzle must be added to the recent announcement trailer for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War in the final part of which the logo of Raven Software, the studio that oversaw the development of Call of Duty Modern Warfare Remastered, also appeared. and provided support for Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Modern Warfare.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is expected to hit the market presumably later this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC, as well as next-generation Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 consoles.