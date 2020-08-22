Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: the announcement trailer in Italian!

Share it:

A few days ago, Activision and Treyarch finally decided to unveil Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, the new chapter of the famous FPS series that this year also sees a greater participation by Raven Software.

In any case, the announcement was not accompanied by a real reveal. For that we will have to wait next August 26th, when the new Call of Duty will be presented with a evento in-game in Call of Duty Warzone in which all players will be able to participate by landing on the Verdansk map (as hypothesized many times in recent months). Therefore we had to settle for a teaser trailer with archive images that helped to define once and for all the setting of the production, namely that of the Cold War. Today, finally, Activision also shared it with the subtitles in Italian, in order to help even non-English speakers to understand the speech. You can find it at the opening of the news, enjoy!

The release date and the reference platforms of Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War have not been revealed, but we can assume that the launch is expected at the end of this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC, as well as on next-generation PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles. Meanwhile, we can also admire the key-art of Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War and the hypothetical covers for Xbox Series X and PS5.