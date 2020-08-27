Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War shows up in the first explosive trailer!

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

At the end of a presentation event that involved the entire Warzone gamer community, Activision finally screened the primo trailer di Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

The first trailer has first of all confirmed what leaked on PlayStation Store a few minutes ago, or that Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be released next 13 novembre su PlayStation 4, Xbox One e PC. The game will be released also on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X, but the release date of these versions has not yet been disclosed. As the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War list of editions testifies, there is no free upgrade from old-gen to next-gen versions.

The single player campaign, developed by Raven Software, will catapult players in the 80s in the middle of the Cold War alongside well-known characters from the Black Ops series – Woods, Mason and Hudson. The adventure will unfold across numerous locations, including East Berlin, Vietnam, Turkey and the Soviet KGB headquarters. We recommend reading the preview of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War by our Francesco Fossetti for more details on the single player campaign.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will obviously also offer one multiplayer mode, in this case developed by Treyarch, for whose reveal we must wait for next September 9th. There is also an Open Beta coming first on PlayStation 4 and the unified progression between Cold War and Warzone.