Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: reveal completo il 26 agosto

Little is missing, very little now to the official reveal of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, new episode of the Activision series, developed by Treyarch, a studio that has brought the Black Ops series to success over the past decade.

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be officially announced on Wednesday 26 August with a special in-game event taking place in Call of Duty Warzone. Presumably it will be enough to land on the Verdansk map to watch the Cold War debut trailer, however the development team has not yet clarified this aspect and we will probably know more in the coming hours.

COD Black Ops Cold War it should be released at the end of the year on all major platforms (PC, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5), the launch date is still shrouded in mystery while a leak seems to have revealed the pre-order bonuses of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, among them we find early access to the Beta and a package for Call of Duty Warzone dedicated to Frank Woods, the two DLC Confrontation Weapons Pack and Land, Sea and Air Pack and finally also a bundle for the Battle Pass of the first season of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War.

Follow us on the Everyeye.it Twitch channel on Wednesday 26 August from 7:00 pm to find out all the news on the next episode of Call of Duty.