Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: new Fireteam mode unveiled, here are the details

Among the innovations fielded by Activision and Treyarch for the multiplayer of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War stands out a brand new team mode that takes the name of Fireteam and that will see players busy completing a series of objectives.

After presenting old and new modes, new maps, weapons and mechanics that will give life to the multiplayer offer of Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, the developers of Treyarch have reserved a final surprise, announcing a completely new and untested mode even during the long trial granted to the specialized press. There Fireteam mode will enrich the large number of possibilities fielded by Black Ops Cold War. While no detailed information has been provided, Fireteam should allow for clashes between ben 10 teams divided into groups of 4 players in “large-scale maps with land, sea and air vehicles with various objectives”.

In the small section of gameplay shown for Fireteam mode, players were busy placing uranium bombs with timers, then fleeing before the rival team arrived. Activision and Treyarch have however promised to reveal new details soon. Meanwhile, on the pages of Everyeye you can find the special on Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War multiplayer by Francesco Fossetti.