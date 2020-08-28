Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: how to get early access to the Beta

Share it:

At the same time as the reveal of the new Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War, to be released on 13 November, Activision has announced the arrival of a period of public open beta, therefore open to all players who want to try the new, highly anticipated title of the series.

Although details are not yet available on when the open beta will be released, or on what content will be able to be tested with it, we know that by pre-ordering some editions of the game you will get some special bonuses, including a early access a few hours to the beta, which will be available earlier on Playstation 4 than other platforms, and a package containing some exclusive items, including theoperatore Woods.

The editions that allow you to get the pre-order bonuses are the following:

Standard Digital Edition – by pre-ordering this version of the game you will get early access to the beta, and the Woods operator package , which will provide you with some instant rewards: the Frank Woods operator skin, an M4 rifle blueprint, an exclusive voice line and finishing move, all available immediately for use in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare and Call Of Duty Warzone.

– by pre-ordering this version of the game you will get early access to the beta, and the , which will provide you with some instant rewards: the Frank Woods operator skin, an M4 rifle blueprint, an exclusive voice line and finishing move, all available immediately for use in Call Of Duty Modern Warfare and Call Of Duty Warzone. Digital Cross-Gen Bundle – also in this case, by pre-ordering this edition you will get as exclusive rewards the early access to the open beta (available first on Playstation 4 than on Xbox One and PC), and the Frank Woods operator package, with all the bonuses to which we have referred previously.

– also in this case, by pre-ordering this edition you will get as exclusive rewards the early access to the open beta (available first on Playstation 4 than on Xbox One and PC), and the Frank Woods operator package, with all the bonuses to which we have referred previously. Ultimate Edition Digitale – by booking the ultimate edition you will receive, as for the other two editions, early access to the beta and the exclusive Frank Woods operator package. Also, by pre-ordering this version of the game from the Call Of Duty Modern Warfare or Call Of Duty Warzone internal store you will also be entitled to some bonus extra, including the ability to instantly skip as many as 10 levels of the Modern Warfare or Warzone Battle Pass, earning rewards.

The physical editions of the title, whether it is the Standard Physical Edition for Playstation 4 and Xbox One, or the Next-Gen Standard Physical Edition, for Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X, on the other hand, do not guarantee any special bonus for the possible pre-order.

We remind you that on our pages you can also find the upgrade guide to the Playstation 5 and Xbox Series X versions. Have you already taken a look at our video preview, with the first details on history and gameplay?