Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War confirmed by a promotional image

Although numerous digital events have already taken place, Activision has not yet made up its mind to present the next chapter of the Call of Duty franchise, expected this fall. To feed the rumors and speculations there are in any case a long series of clues, the last of which seems to be really clear.

The most accredited theory wants the return of the Black Ops series with a new episode developed by the veterans of Treyarch called Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War, set therefore in the period of the Cold War. This name has already emerged in several reports, and apparently it may be true. In the past few hours, a promotional image of an initiative of the well-known snack brand Doritos has sprung up on the net, presenting the Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War logo, which we had never seen before.

The promotion of Doritos, which offers buyers the chance to win a multiplier of experience points (2x) lasting one year in the Multiplayer, could also have given us a clue on the exit period of the actual game: it, in fact, will start on October 5ththerefore it is possible that the launch of Black Ops Cold War is scheduled in the weeks immediately following. A similar pattern also occurred last year with Call of Duty Modern Warfare, whose release on 29 October 2019 was anticipated by a promotion of this type (with the brand of carbonated drinks Mountain Dew) which kicked off all beginning of the same month.

The name of the game therefore appears to be confirmed. Now it remains to be understood when Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War will be announced. According to the clues discovered by the players, the reveal could take place in a singular way, or with a crossover event in Call of Duty Modern Warfare and Warzone on the occasion of the start of Season 5, set for the August 5. Will it really be like this? We'll find out in less than two weeks.