Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War: announcement coming soon, that's who is developing it

Taking everyone by surprise, Activision has officially announced which development teams are currently working on the next call of Duty, whose subtitle could be Black Ops Cold War.

According to the tweets published in the evening and shared by the company, it seems that the new chapter of the shooter will be the result of the shared work of Treyarch Studios is Raven Software. Unfortunately, the messages do not reveal any information about the game, but among the answers we can also note that of the official Call of Duty Warzone account, which suggests without particular doubts that the battle royale is ready to welcome the new chapter. Just today it was announced that somehow Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and COD Warzone will become one.

An announcement of this kind can only be a signal of the imminent reveal of the game, which could also be among the protagonists of the next State of Play dedicated to PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 which will be held next Thursday 6 August at 22:00 . In this regard, we invite you to follow us on the Everyeye Twitch channel from 19:00 with our mini-marathon that will accompany us until the start of the Sony event.