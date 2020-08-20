Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War announced with a trailer: reveal in Warzone

Share it:

After months of speculation, leaks and clues scattered around, Activision and Treyarch have finally decided to announce Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, also confirming the title already leaked previously on the net.

In any case, the two companies like to keep us in suspense. The trailer shared for the occasion features archive images, and in addition to confirming the existence of the new first person shooter and the setting in the period of the Cold War, gave us an appointment at Wednesday 26 August for the complete presentation that will happen with an in-game event in Call of Duty: Warzone, which players will be able to witness by landing on the Verdansk map. Furthermore, in the final screen of the trailer, next to the Treyarch logo is also clearly visible Raven Software, a studio that has already curated Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered and provided support in the development of Call of Duty: Black Ops IIII and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, among others.

Call of Duty: Black Ops – Cold War, presumably, is set to hit the market later this year on PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC versions, as well as on next generation platforms PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. For the moment we must necessarily be satisfied with the little information provided, we will know more on Wednesday 26 August.