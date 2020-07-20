Call of Duty Black Ops CIA: check the net for an image with the logo

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

It seems that dataminers don't want to give up on finding new information about next chapter of Call of Duty and, thanks to the now famous The Red Door app on Xbox One, the shooter logo may have been discovered.

According to the screenshots published by TheGameRevolution, insider of the world of Call of Duty who over and over again has anticipated the arrival of announcements and content, we can find out the possible title of the game: Call of Duty Black Ops CIA. According to the insider, this is the title of the temporary version of the game currently installed by the dataminer, which can be started and then show the logo that you can see in the images below and crash in the following moments. In short, the efforts of these users are leading to new discoveries about the game that are added to the leak of the Urzkistan map of Call of Duty Warzone, or the free to play game area that could have connections precisely with this elusive Call of Duty Black Ops CIA.

Waiting for the game to be officially announced, perhaps at the event dedicated to the Xbox Series X games next Thursday 23 July 2020, we remind you that you can follow the appointment in our company on the Everyeye Twitch channel.