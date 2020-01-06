Entertainment

Call of Duty 2020 will not have jetpacks

January 6, 2020
Lisa Durant
It is too early to start talking about the delivery of Call of duty for this 2020, but first we've heard of this new game is that in no way will the controversial jetpacks who gave so very much to talk about in deliveries as Call of Duty: Black Ops III and Advanced Warfare.

David "Vahn" Vonderhaar, desasapland director at Treyarch, replied on Twitter with a resounding NO to those calling for the inclusion of this mechanic in the game being developed by Sledgehammer Games and Raven Software.

The presence of these backpacks propelled in previous installments gave rise to memes as boots on the ground which it was sold as a return to origins with a style of play calmer and less soldiers into the air.

Vonderhaar joked that he has posttraumatic stress syndrome after the negative reactions that the community shared massively as a result of including jetpacks as mechanics of movement.

Source.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

