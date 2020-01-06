Call of Duty 2020: Treyarch unveils an important feature of Activision's new FPS

Share it:

Treyarch chief developer and community manager David Vonderhaar has returned to talk about the next chapter of Call of Duty to discuss with the community an important gameplay feature.

During a fruitful exchange of views held on Twitter in the company of the many CoD fans eager to receive information on the next Activision shooter blockbuster, the Treyarch exponent explained that COD 2020 will not have Jetpacks.

The laconic "NO" with which Vonderhaar has answered questions from fans curious to know if the next chapter of the FPS series included jet packs or not, it adds to a second, unequivocal message in which the Community Manager of the Californian software house jokingly underlines how lovers of this futuristic gadget have "short memory", especially those who believe that his presence is fundamental to "revive" and give new impetus to the series.

Vonderhaar's explanation therefore represents the first, important clue to the narrative setting and on game mechanics of Call of Duty 2020: theabsence of jet packs in fact, it suggests a modern or "historical" setting, unlike what the guys from Treyarch themselves with Black Ops 3 and, even before, from Infinity Ward with Advanced Warfare. At this point we just have to wait for the official announcement of the project, destined to arrive before the end of the year on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and, presumably, PS5 and Xbox Series X.