Call of Duty 2020: the announcement will take place in COD Warzone, Activision confirms

During the latest meeting with Activision Blizzard shareholders, CEO Robert Kotick candidly admitted that COD Warzone will be the backdrop to the official presentation of the next chapter of the iconic Call of Duty FPS series which, based on the latest leaks, should called COD Black Ops Cold War.

Asked by an Activision investor about the timing and methods chosen by the company to announce the new Call of Duty, Kotick responded by stating that "Games as a service have created a lot of new opportunities for this franchise, starting with marketing".

Referring to the success of Call of Duty Warzone, the Activision Blizzard CEO further explains that "We now have a wider, more engaged and more global audience than we've ever had at any point in our history. And that means we may be more direct and more focused than we've ever been before. Back to the question of why. we've been waiting so long to announce the new COD, there's a reason … and it's Warzone. I think it made us rethink how, when and even where we'll reveal our next title. ".

At the end of his speech, the historian Activision CEO specifies that "We can't wait to share this with the community, we think it will be something very different and more engaging than anything we've ever done before".