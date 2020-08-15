Call of Duty 2020, the announcement is imminent? The teaser site indicates an area of ​​COD Warzone

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The announcement of Call of Duty 2020 in COD Warzone suggested in recent days by Activision could be really imminent, judging by the latest indications coming from the teaser site.

The TV placed on the desk in the image at the opening of the teaser site Pawn Takes Pawn in fact, he showed for brief moments a 1960s movie with a speech given by the then President of the United States John F. Kennedy.

Analyzing in detail the numerous clues offered by the US videogame giant after the publication of this video, fans of the series have found several codes and coordinates that invited them to go to the Farmland area of the Call of Duty Warzone Verdansk map. Once on site, users used the codes taken from the teaser site to access one secret room from which they obtained technical schemes and diagrams to decipher.

At the time of writing, the situation is still unfolding and we are witnessing the publication of constant updates on social networks by COD Warzone fans who, having visited the Farmland area, are trying in every way to come to the head of the enigma and being able to attend, by doing so, what will most likely be the official presentation of the highly anticipated Call of Duty 2020.