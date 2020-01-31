Entertainment

'Call me by your name': the movie house for sale

January 31, 2020
Lisa Durant
It's been two years since 'Call me by your name' premiered but it's a movie that seems not to go out of style. Not only thanks to the interpretations of Chalamet, Hammer or even Stuhlbarg, who played the father of Elio, but for the so evocative locations of the film. And one of them, without a doubt, is the beautiful Italian village where the story takes place.

Many times we have dreamed of living in such a house, and now it is within your reach (well, if you are a millionaire, of course) since it has been put up for sale. Located in Moscazzano (Cremona), an hour's drive from Milan, the lavish mansion goes on sale for a price of 1,700,000 euros (But maybe your haggling skills can lower the price to a million and a half).

The House & Loft website has released the announcement of the sale of the villa (dating from the 16th century), which has 1,400 m², 14 rooms (8 bedrooms), seven bathrooms and a garden of 20,000 square meters. The house has 3 heights, has two towers and the main room even has frescoes on the ceiling, painted in the 16th century by Aurelio Busso, Rafael's disciple.

During the film the house was completely redecorated to adapt it to the story of André Aciman's novel. But if you have money to buy the mansion, you have it to buy perfect furniture. So go ahead, start 2020 as an Italian king.

Lisa Durant

Lisa has been a freelance journalist who has worked for various print magazine online. After years of spent working in the field of journalism, she took a plunge and founded Asap Land sharing the latest news bulletins from the field of Business and Technology as well as general headlines. She writes mostly the General US Headlines and Business News.

