Call me Anna, the differences between the books and the TV series

The Netflix series starring Amybeth McNulty continues to have a large following, having managed to capture the interest of all nostalgic fans of the Red-Haired Anna anime. In reality Call me Anna is inspired by the many novels written during the twentieth century, albeit it wasn’t always faithful to the source material.

To begin with, in the first book Anna comes described as an eleven year old girl . While the story allows us to follow her as she grows past her fifteenth year, she is initially several years younger than her TV counterpart, presented as a thirteen-year-old girl.

Before being entrusted to Matthew and Marilla Cuthbert, Anna is temporarily living with the Hammond family. In the book, the episode of the death of the head of the family, caused by a heart attack, is dealt with in a hasty manner, while the series violence is more explicitly concentrated: the man dies of a heart attack, but while he savagely attacks the protagonist.

The relationship with Gilbert and with his peers is also different, given that Call me Anna does not hold back when there is from talk about bullying. Also, in the book Anna and Gilbert often argue, but following a fight they don't talk to each other again for five years. In the Gilbert series he is much more present.

In Lucy Maud Montgomery's novels there are very few references to the past of Marilla and Matthew Cuthbert, the two elderly brothers who welcome Anna, while in the series we have found out more about them thanks to several flashbacks.

The authors of the television adaptation wanted to give a certain importance also to the theme of homosexuality: Characters like Josephine Barry, great-aunt of Anna's best friend, or classmate Cole in the series are struggling with their sexual orientation, while no such incidents are mentioned in the books.

The plot of Call me Anna it also focuses on a racist episode starring Bash, a Trinidadian boy marginalized because of his ethnicity. It will be Gilbert who will try to make his fellow citizens understand that theirs is a wrong behavior.

Changes that allowed the original novels to be updated and allowed a certain creative freedom to the authors, but which were not enough to guarantee a renewal beyond the third season: the cancellation of Call me Anna was a serious blow to the fans and put in crisis even Ryan Reynolds.