Calima hit Tenerife and still the match was not suspended at Heliodoro Rodríguez López

After the declaration of alert by the Canarian government, the General Directorate of Security and Emergencies He reported that "concentrations of African suspended dust in the environment will be important and will reduce visibility significantly" over the next few days. Despite that, and despite recommending that no sport be done as long as the situation does not improve, LaLiga Smartbank did not suspend his commitment between the CD Tenerife and the Elche, which was played under the haunting calima that hit the Heliodoro Rodríguez López.

The health of the players and fans could be compromised, since it was not advisable to breathe outdoors when there are situations like the one you suffer Canary Islands. The situation is so serious that a large number of fans present at the stadium decided to leave by not enduring the situation. This confirms that it was best to suspend the meeting of the day at the house of CD Tenerife, where they are under a cloud of Calima playing the game as if nothing happened.