Sports

Calderón's emotional speech at the Gigantes Basket Awards

February 11, 2020
Add Comment
Edie Perez
2 Min Read
Share it:

A few months ago José Manuel Calderón officially announced that he was retiring from professional basketball. The Extremaduran base left the sport of his life behind a whole career of success in the elite of world basketball.

Reason for which He was awarded the ‘Legend Award’ at the gala of Gigantes del Basket magazine.

In that speech Calderón touched all the sticks he had to play so that the speech was perfect. It started with a great comparison with its beginnings in basketball and magazine Giants making it clear that He had clearly marked his childhood and professional start.

After that, he also made it clear that in recent years they have served not only for the rest of the world to value the great level of Spanish basketball but also to be respected much more internationally. "You don't know the respect they have for us from outside Spanish basketball: not only because we have won, but because of how we compete, how we represent our country or how we behave with our rivals, because I think that is more important than the golds or trophies we have achieved. "

READ:  González González should have indicated indirect free kick in Koundé's action under the sticks in 92 '

And he closed the speech paying tribute also to the magazine ‘Confessing’ their little vices, a section that goes to the end of each Gigantes magazine. There Calderón won everyone by saying what he likes and what he does not currently. "I don't like bad education, the bullying […], Y disrespect, unfortunately, we continue to see sporting events"He began later to remember the legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident:" And I don't like someone with whom I was sitting in the front row, and that made 81 points leave so soon"sentenced José Manuel Calderón finishing a great speech.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.