Calderón's emotional speech at the Gigantes Basket Awards

A few months ago José Manuel Calderón officially announced that he was retiring from professional basketball. The Extremaduran base left the sport of his life behind a whole career of success in the elite of world basketball.

Reason for which He was awarded the ‘Legend Award’ at the gala of Gigantes del Basket magazine.

In that speech Calderón touched all the sticks he had to play so that the speech was perfect. It started with a great comparison with its beginnings in basketball and magazine Giants making it clear that He had clearly marked his childhood and professional start.

After that, he also made it clear that in recent years they have served not only for the rest of the world to value the great level of Spanish basketball but also to be respected much more internationally. "You don't know the respect they have for us from outside Spanish basketball: not only because we have won, but because of how we compete, how we represent our country or how we behave with our rivals, because I think that is more important than the golds or trophies we have achieved. "

And he closed the speech paying tribute also to the magazine ‘Confessing’ their little vices, a section that goes to the end of each Gigantes magazine. There Calderón won everyone by saying what he likes and what he does not currently. "I don't like bad education, the bullying […], Y disrespect, unfortunately, we continue to see sporting events"He began later to remember the legend Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident:" And I don't like someone with whom I was sitting in the front row, and that made 81 points leave so soon"sentenced José Manuel Calderón finishing a great speech.