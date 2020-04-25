Calderón, at Carousel Deportivo: "Spanish basketball has earned worldwide respect"

José Manuel Calderón has been with Antoni Damiel and Dani Garrido at Carrusel Deportivo. A guest of luxury and a voice more than authorized within the world of the NBA, now as representative of the association of players of the American competition.

The NBA was one of the fastest competitions to take action after the positive of Gobert, after the controversy and his treatment with the disease. From the command of the competition they decided to suspend everything.

In this way, that agreement between the NBA and its players on the return to basketball and the protocol of action was faced: "Both the NBA and the players association want the same thing: play again, and not having to cancel the season. "

The big problem, as Calderón told us in Carrusel Deportivo, has been the differentiation of NBA salaries compared to other sports, and the distribution of the same at the end of the season, according to the sports results.

An admirable attitude on the part of both American organisms that do not do more than emphasize the problem of negotiation of many sports representatives in our country: "Both the NBA and we were clear, and there has been communication. Before you plan everything, of course there's a conversation. It is a very exceptional situation for everyone, nobody has a perfect solution, "he says.

Antoni Daimiel praised the CEO of the employers, Adam Silver, of whom he claims to have 'a lot of character', a basic characteristic when negotiating agreements of such importance as this, which, as Calderón declared, "there is a perfect solution"

NBA players have shown Calderón his anxiety to get back on the court as explained by the Spanish: "When things go on without a scheduled date, that's when it gets complicated. It makes it physically and mentally difficult", judgment.