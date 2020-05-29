Calderón and Peña government paid luxury vacations to Maria Sharapova, Shaquille O’Neal and other athletes

Share it:

María Sharapova and Kei Nishikori came to the Mexican Tennis Open in 2015 (Photo: Cuartoscuro)

Occasionally, characters from the celebrity and world sports stars They visit Mexico and stroll through its extraordinary beaches or tourist centers. However, instead of being a surprise, government authorities are the ones that finance these trips.

This was revealed by Julio Roa, a journalist from Contraline, in an investigation he published this Wednesday. The report indicates that the administrations of Felipe Calderón (2006-2012) and Enrique Peña Nieto (2012-2018) paid for vacations, conferences and visits to 43 celebrities.

The money came out of Tourism Promotion Council (CPTM), which ended its functions by decision of the administration of Andrés Manuel López Obrador. According to the publication, the "vacation" of celebrities cost 2,151 million Mexican pesos.

The reporter says that These trips were part of a campaign by former President Calderón to improve the country's image. This because of the criticism of his government abroad for the "War on drug trafficking", that increased violence in the country.

The administrations of Felipe Calderón and Enrique Peña Nieto paid vacations, conferences and visits to 43 celebrities (Photo: Sáshenka / Cuartoscuro)

Among the celebrities who were "invited" to promote the country are stars like Sylvester Stallone, Enrique Iglesias, Jennifer Aniston, Britney Spears, Paris Hilton, Cindy Crawford, Jennifer López, Eva Longoria, Katy Perry, Charlie Sheen, among others.

This strategy was replicated by the Peña Nieto government, explains the journalist. Among the stars that were funded by the country is Kevin Spacey, Forest Whitaker, Jon VoighTony Blair Tim Roth, Jared Leto, Ewan McGregor, Casey Affleck, Aaron Eckhart and Nicole Kidman.

Among the athletes who were also part of the strategy is the former basketball player Shaquille O’Neal, the former tennis player Andre Agassi and the former cyclist Lance Armstrong. Also, the tennis player Maria Sharapova and the tennis player Kei Nishikori they came to the Mexican Tennis Open in 2015.

CPTM, a bottomless barrel

These trips were part of a campaign by former President Calderón to improve the country's image (Photo: Isaac Esquivel / Cuartoscuro)

According to President López Obrador, the Fund was not used to promote tourism in Mexico, It was actually used to pay for advertising and favors for the media.

“Then that ends. Those funds will no longer be used for that purpose. Now they are investing in improving the neighborhoods, in the tourist centers, where the workers live. They are marginalized colonies, without public services. There are contrasts that are embarrassing. Tourist centers with five-star hotels, great tourism, and neighborhoods without services, where people live, the same workers in the sector without water, without drainage, in a precarious and marginalized manner, ”he expressed at the press conference on April 8. of 2019.

The president pointed out that the Fund was not used to promote tourism in Mexico (Photo: Courtesy of the Presidency)

He indicated that the fund's money was used to have offices abroad, but only in the main cities of the world. "Who worked in those offices? Pure recommended. They were like scholarships so that people close to high public officials could be abroad ”he assured.

"Have you seen an office in Mexico called ProFrance, ProItalia, ProChina? Nothing. They were all those things that the technocrats invented, the corrupt. All those things are over, even if they don't like it, "he said.

“You cannot be a street lamp and darkness in the house. If here in our country there is tranquility, there is peace, this will be known worldwide without the need to have a promotion program. ”, explained the president.

