Cahiers du Cinéma chooses the 10 best films of 2019

10

'The Irish' by Martin Scorsese

Scorsese has returned via Netflix in 2019 with his new story based on the book 'I Heard You Paint Houses', by Charles Brandt.

FOTOGRAMAS Review, by Antonio Trashorras: "'The Irishman', however, is a matrioska-like reflection on memory, guilt and repentance throughout a lifetime; a masterful film exercise on that as arduous to capture as is the passage of time."