Cahiers du Cinéma chooses the 10 best films of 2019

10
'The Irish' by Martin Scorsese
Scorsese has returned via Netflix in 2019 with his new story based on the book 'I Heard You Paint Houses', by Charles Brandt.
FOTOGRAMAS Review, by Antonio Trashorras: "'The Irishman', however, is a matrioska-like reflection on memory, guilt and repentance throughout a lifetime; a masterful film exercise on that as arduous to capture as is the passage of time."
9
'Joker' by Todd Phillips
Phillips has brought one of the great surprises of 2019.
Critic of FOTOGRAMAS, by Manu Yáñez: "Phillips is unmarked of the predominant digital paraphernalia in today's Hollywood, but he does not hesitate to energize his Joker with vibrant puzzles of Scorsesian cinerock, perpetrated on the Rock n Roll Part 2 of Gary Glitter or That’s Life of Frank Sinatra. Effervescent pirouettes of a movie that turns the Joker's smile into the mournful and wild howl of a cinema and a world thirsty for revolution"
8
'Mula' by Clint Eastwood
Eastwood showed last year this story about a bankrupt octogenarian, who is offered a job as a driver. Unknowingly, Earl becomes a drug dealer for a Mexican cartel.
FOTOGRAMAS Review, by Blai Morell: "As simple as deep, Mula is not only the vestige of a cinema in danger of extinction, but also a very subtle political plea about the new airs that run in his beloved America, and at the same time, a new one, and hopefully not last, notch in the butt of his firm filmography."
7
'The Miserable' by Ladj Ly
A proposal that has not left anyone indifferent.
FOTOGRAMAS Review, by Beatriz Martínez: "a thriller of explosive energy and also a black chronicle of our time. In The wretched beats the tension, anger and violence present in a convulsive reality that only needs a spark to trigger the fuse of the insurrection"
6
'Dolor y Gloria', by Pedro Almodóvar
The Manchego continues to collect praise and nominations with its history led by Antonio Banderas.
FOTOGRAMAS Review, by Beatriz Martínez: "'Dolor y Gloria' a confessional film, almost spoken in the first person through an alter ego (prodigious Antonio Banderas), in which there is no desire for exhibitionism, only the need for the Manchego director to open the box of his memories and share them With the viewer."
5
'Joan of Arc' by Bruno Dumont
One more year, Dumont sneaks into the ranking of the French publication. If in 2018 he sneaked into the miniseries 'Coincoin an the Extra-Humans', now he enters with the sequel to his 2017 film, 'Jeannette, the childhood of Joan of Arc'. The film has gone through the past editions of Cannes and more recently in Seville.
4
'Bacurau', by Kleber Mendonça Filho and Juliano Dornelles
The film left the French contest with the Jury Prize: shared with Ladj Ly's 'Les Miserables'. In Sitges he won the critics prize and the young jury for Best Film.
3
'Synonyms', by Nadav Lapid
Lapid took the Golden Bear last February in Berlin with this story about a young Israeli arrived in Paris, based on his own experience.
FOTOGRAMAS Review, by Mariona Borrull: "'Synonyms' refreshes and stimulates in its playful radicalism. Very in favor of everything that is to play with likelihood and encourage reflection."
two
'Parasites', by Bong Joon-ho
Bong Joon-ho has shown the revolutionary title of 2019.
Criticism of FOTOGRAMAS, by Sergi Sánchez: "The fluidity with which Bong Joon-ho derives from comedy to thriller, even horror movies, without having his nails broken, is surprising. Perhaps in that difficult balance of tones, which aims to make a satire on the contemporary world as hurtful as it is moving, Bong Joon-ho the movie is about to escape from his hands in the final stretch, but his hitchcockian control of the staging produces such pleasure, it is so exciting and risky, to be forgiven its excesses"
one
'The book of images', by Jean-Luc Godard
The most experimental Godard was shown at the 2018 Cannes festival.
Critic of FOTOGRAMAS, by Manu Yáñez: "he parapets himself in the less narrative trench of his imaginary and, embracing Bertolt Brecht's maxim according to which only in the fragment is it possible to find the truth, he plays to boycott the elementary understanding of his speech, interrupting it continuously and inviting to think beyond (and enter) the images."
