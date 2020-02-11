Cagaster of an Insect Cage: review of the new original Netflix anime

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

After the analysis of the first episode of Cagaster of an Insect Cage, the horror / sci-fi anime series based on the manga of Kacho Hashimoto, we also watched the remaining episodes of the work available on Netflix, lasting about thirty minutes each. The product, which started well, was not able to completely convince us, especially because of a second half that was excessively diluted over time and lacking in stain.

To find out in detail everything that did not work, despite a good first episode, you just have to continue reading our review of the new original Netflix series.

A devastated world

The entire narrative structure of the anime draws heavily from the genre post-apocalyptic; this time, however, the Earth was not destroyed by a series of nuclear explosions, but by a devastating disease capable of transforming humans, in just twenty minutes, into ruthless carnivorous mutant insects. The first part of the work, which we can easily define as the best of the whole story, sees the young protagonist Kidou (a skilled insect exterminator) attempting to survive in a world now in decline while trying to protect Ilie, a particular blue-haired girl who was orphaned.

What is proposed to us is therefore a not particularly original narrative setting, which however is captivating due to the threat posed by giant insects, renamed for the occasion Cagaster and ready to eliminate any human being who stands before him. The pace of events, fairly sustained throughout the first half, managed to convince us.

Although the presence of giant insects is predominant, theirs screen time it is dosed with skill, preferring a progression of events where human characters (and their personal problems) become the fulcrum of the story. Although in fact, at least at the beginning, the series may refer to a structure similar to that seen in the series The attack of the Giants (with huge swarms of insects ready to attack the various cities in which the protagonists move regularly), in reality the plot focuses mainly on the conflicts between the various factions of humans.

The authors have played very good work on characterization of the characters, thanks to the construction of a solid background concerning all the protagonists who move on the screen, starting right from Kidou and from Ilie.

The moments in the past manage to focus decisively on a melancholic and often tragic register, capable of making the viewer reflect on the tragedies of war and on the cruelty of human beings.

The same protagonist, forced from childhood to survive without (almost) relying on anyone, proves to be a multifaceted hero whose serious disposition – during adulthood – finds fulfillment precisely as a function of the tragic events he lived during childhood. In the same way, Ilie, who at first appears defenseless and devoid of character, proves instead to be a well-studied co-protagonist, able to mature character as the narrative continues. Good also the intention of the authors not to reveal immediately all the cues of the plot, inserting during the episodes some mysterious antagonists like Acht, whose actions remain for a long time shrouded in mystery.

Many words, perhaps too many

The series, unfortunately, despite a well-packed first half (capable of entertaining in a simple and functional way) throughout the second narrative block brakes abruptly discovering the side at a rhythm that, episode after episode, only slows down. Unfortunately, the authors have decided to focus too much on the dialogues, increasingly impoverishing the role of giant insects in history, preferring the confrontation between opposing factions of humans. Even the character of Acht was not handled in the best way, due to excessive attention paid to the various clashes between him and Kidou, almost as if the whole plot from a certain point on crystallized taking refuge in the stylistic schemes seen in the first round of episodes.

The same moments when we learn about the characters' past and the origin of the insects are a bit trivial. During the final part one thus has the impression of being in front of a story that has not had the courage to play its cards at its best, instead proposing narrative solutions already seen too many times in other works with a similar context.

Too bad for the technical side, unfortunately sunk by the unfortunate choice of combining the sublime graphics in 3DCG some sequences made with the traditional animation technique; the latter, clearly better than computer graphics, only convey a sense of stylistic discontinuity.